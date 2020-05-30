BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem premieres short film, ‘Torn’

The short film features Khafi in a gripping monologue about the human struggle to choose between right or wrong.

Big Brother Nigeria season 4 housemate, Khafi Kareem has premiered her debut short film, ‘Torn’.

Shot and produced by Mcluving Productions, ‘Torn’ acts out a passage from the bible book of Romans 7:15-25. It features Khafi in a gripping monologue about the daily struggle of choosing between right and wrong.

This will be Khafi’s debut acting performance in a lead role and according to the reality star, it will be released in parts.

