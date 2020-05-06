BBNaija’s Bassey And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bassey Ekpenyong and his wife Nadia have celebrated their wedding anniversary.

They took to Instagram to celebrate their 6 months wedding anniversary.

Bassey who noted that it is an “early anniversary” celebration of a relationship filled with love and laughter, described his wife Nadia as his “love song“.

He wrote:

“An early anniversary celebration of a RELATIONSHIP of Love and Laughs.

I know beyond a doubt, You are my Love Song.?

I’ll do this over again with you Omalicha”

Nadia also celebrated with her husband, writing:

“Happy Anniversary Mr. E 👑⠀

⠀

Being married to you, is so fun! – daily dancing and laughter, growth and progression. Making the moves we’ve always talked about, and living out our dreams together. Look at us – two marriage skeptics, having the best life being married. ⠀

6 months is nothing in comparison to what we have ahead of us, but … we’ve built our foundation during these months and it’s pretty damn great.

And it’s only the beginning.

I just really like you 🤤, you continue to make me blush.

I love you so much. ❤️⠀”

The couple who live in U.S. together, got married in December 2019.