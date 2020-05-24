BBNaija Seyi Reveals How He Stays Out Of Trouble

Former Big Brother Naija Reality TV housemate, Seyi Awolowo popularly known as ‘Sucre Papito’ has opened up on how he stays out of drama.

The Yoruba born reality TV star took to popular Micro blogging platform, Twitter on Saturday, 24th of May to highlight the five things he does to stay out of drama.

According to him, He cautions his mouth, ignores trolls and walk away.

“How I stay out of drama

1- I caution my mouth

When people look for my trouble

2- I laugh it off

When trolls seek attention

3- Mo ya look away

When trouble is coming

4- Mo ya walk away

“Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys.” He wrote.

