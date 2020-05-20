BBNaija Season 5 Is Back! See How To Audition For Big Brother Naija 2020 Edition

Big Brother Naija is back for Season 5. The show sponsored by multichoice is back for 2020.

Auditions for the Big Brother Naija 2020 is strictly online.

Interested participants are required to partake in an online audition that kicks off today, 20th of May 2020 till 30th of May 2020.

Details below:

The online audition process starts on Wednesday, May 20 till Saturday, May 30, 2020. If you think you have what it takes to be a Housemate this season, then don’t hold back!

You are expected to record a two-minute video of yourself stating why you should be picked to be a Housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija. Only after recording your video, then you need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video below.

Please answer all questions on the form fully and honestly. If it is discovered that you have been deliberately untruthful or have withheld information relevant to your character or your past, you will be disqualified from the selection process.

The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.

Click Here to Enter the Online Audition for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija.