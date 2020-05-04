BBNaija Nina Ivy Flaunts Bare Baby Bump (Video)

BBNaija reality TV star, Nina Ivy has shared a video showing off her bare baby bump.

In the video, Nina is seen seated in front of a mirror and she claims it was shot about 3 months ago when she was in Nigeria.

She captioned the video;“Soon we would be talking about gender review …… this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria….”

Recall that Nina Ivy had her traditional marriage earlier this year in the absence of her husband who was represented by his brother.

