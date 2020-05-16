Autopsy Shows Pilot Of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Not High On Drugs Or Alcohol

Autopsy results of the victims of the crash that took the lives of Basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi Bryant, along with 6 other passengers and the pilot have been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office .

Kobe, his daughter, the pilot and the other passengers on the plane died after the helicopter slammed onto a hillside at a high speed of 184 MPH on 26th January 2020 in Calabasas, California.

The autopsy documents reveal that Kobe and the other victims died of blunt trauma, but an outstanding takeaway from the autopsy results is that the pilot Ara Zobayan, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol as toxicology tests came back negative.

“Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines.” the report by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office read.

The report comes after Vanessa Bryant and surviving family members of other passengers sued the pilot and Island Express, which chartered the helicopter, for negligence and carelessness in the helicopter crash as other professional pilots have said Zobayan should not have been flying at such a high rate of speed in blinding fog.

The report also comes after the representative of the late pilot who was flying the helicopter claimed the people on board were responsible for the fatal crash.

The late Kobe Bean Bryant was an American professional basketball player. As a shooting guard, Bryant entered the National Basketball Association directly from high school, and played his entire 20-season professional career in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.