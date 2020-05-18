AUDIO & VIRAL VIDEO: QD – Street

The street has a New voice, The street has a new code, The street is strict, The street no easy, no food for lazy man, The street gets busy….

Qd Graces this hardcore beat to give us the blueprint of the streets, the blessings and curses, and the reward in staying real to the street code. The streets finally have a voice to take over!! Igboro!! “QD” popularly known as “EgunAgba” with a masterpiece which he titled “Street”. Visual was directed by FDomingo Films. Follow on Social Media: Twitter: @EgunAgba, Instagram: @Egunagba

Listen, Download and Enjoy Below:

DOWNLOAD: QD - Street (4.9 MiB, 19 hits)