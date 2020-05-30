Anthony Joshua Gives Reasons Why He Doesn’t Have A Girlfriend Yet

World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has opened up on his challenges in finding true love, adding that he is yet to find a partner.

Speaking with The Sun UK, Joshua also opened up about the struggles he has been facing while trying to align his career with his personal life.

According to him, he hopes to find a woman who would have to understand what it’s to be famous,

He said, “I think one can date and still be a successful sportsman but it has been very hard for me to find a balance and I would have to compromise which I have not been able to do.

“My dad never gave me advice about much. But in terms of relationships, what I have learned and what I will always tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older, you get set in your ways.

“For me to have a relationship now, it means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me.

“I date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position.

“I don’t have a girlfriend and I haven’t had one for a while but as I get older I think it would be nice to have someone to grow with as well but honestly I haven’t found anyone.

”I have been thinking, maybe I need to get off the estate and start going to celebrity parties maybe do something different.

“I really hope that I will probably meet someone who understands fame, that would really make sense.

“But then it needs to be someone down to earth, someone who is family-orientated and would take my mum as their second mum.

“As I get older it would be nice to bring someone into my world but it’s dependent on who and I just haven’t found someone yet.”

Speaking on his boxing fight with British rival, Tyson Fury, Joshua said if he was to fight again this year, it would probably be in November or December.

“In my own mind, I had mentally written off most of this year but, if I am to fight this year, it would probably be in November or December.

“It’s difficult at the moment knowing how you cover the costs, and whether you could charge people in the circumstances for pay per view,” he added.