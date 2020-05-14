AIT Founder, Raymond Dokpesi Recovers From COVID-19 Two Weeks After Testing Positive

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of Daar Communications Plc, has been discharged from the University of Abuja treatment centre after testing negative for COVID-19.

On May 1, Dokpesi and seven other members of his family tested positive for the virus, four days after his son, Raymond jnr, announced that he had COVID-19.

However, on Thursday morning, Dokpesi was discharged after spending two weeks at the Abuja isolation facility.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre,” a letter signed by Dokpesi read.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.”

He also extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their concern and prayers.

He expressed the belief that with well thought-out policies and investment in the country’s health system, the much-needed reform in the health sector could be achieved with the fight against COVID-19.

Dokpesi was discharged with two of his grandchildren, while the test results of other family members are still being expected.