“After This Micasa Challenge I Don’t Have An Excuse To Still Be Single” – Korede Bello Reveals

Nigerian singer and former Mavin Record label signee, Korede Bello has said he would no longer remain single after ongoing Micasa Challenge – a challenge for his latest hit single, Micasa.

Lots of beautiful ladies have partaken in the Micasa challenge with the singer and it seems he’s likely to pick one out of the numerous pretty participants.

This is coming few days after Korede Bello opened up on his secrete love affair with actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter.

So taking to his verified page on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, he wrote;

“After this Micasa challenge I don’t have an excuse to still be single”.