Actress, Victoria Inyama subtly replies comedienne, Etinosa for wishing her death
Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has subtly replied Instagram comedienne, Etinosa Idemudia after the latter wished her death.

It should be recalled that Inyama had reacted to a post of some cross dressers, saying she couldn’t wait to see them in their 50s.
Etinosa responded to the comment, stating that the actress would have been dead by then.

Victoria Inyama has now given a subtle reply to Etinosa, adding that a lioness does not respond to a maggot.

“A Lioness does not respond to a maggot, that’s for vultures. I dropped my trash & it was picked up by the trash lapper, can I pay you 100£ dear so you can feed instead of eating trash & having psychotic meltdowns due to no self worth…..opssss🥂
Misery loves company ☺ #plsstayhome 💚❤🧡💙”, Victoria, wrote.

See her post below;

Tags:EtinosaEtinosa Idemudiavictoria inyama
Moses Anyanwu

