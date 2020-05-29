Fast rising Nigerian Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has advised women on how best to leave toxic relationships and marriages.

The up and coming thespian gave this counsel in a recent post she shared on her Instagram page yesterday, May 28.

According to her, leaving a toxic relationship especially marriages is more than just walking away.

It is on this note that she compiled some tips on how to leave such toxic relationships.

Read her guide below;

Actress, Victoria Inyama advises women on how to leave toxic relationships

“Leaving a Toxic marriage/relationship is Hard; I personally couldn’t leave cause l had lost myself in the marriage beguiled by religion & culture 🤦🏽‍♀️ Leaving is not automatic, here are some tips based on my life experiences;

“💚 Find a reliable friend to confide in ( don’t be like me, l was confiding in one of his sides🙄.

“💙 Get specialist support, you can pop into a local charity ‘drop in’ center. Searching online can be risky cause your partner can track your online searches…

“💜 Keep a record of events, abusive incidents, evidence of your Partner’s behaviour safely, Time, dates, names & how you felt, record then transfer to a USB stick & keep safe.

“🧡 Know your civil & legal rights!! ( don’t be bamboozled like l was)

“❤ Financial Independence…. save, put money away if possible. It’s hard cause l know that well.

“Make/ have copies of passports, birth certificates, marriage certificates, You can keep these outside the house, maybe a neighbour or trusted friend.

“🔥PLEASE DIAL 999, ALWAYS CALL THE POLICE ( Don’t be like me always calling Pastors 🙄)…Also teach your children how to call 999….. or call 101 to report Non emergency.”