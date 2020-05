Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has revealed how she makes her media critics irrelevant.

According to the 31-year-old screen diva, she finds peace by blocking her critics because it makes them feel irrelevant which hurts.

“Do you know Blocking people, ignoring them totally like they do not exist, Cuts deeper than a knife? The moment I learnt that act I found peace …people hate being Irrelevant…I have been doing more of blocking than replying #protectyourpeace ”, Nkechi Blessing wrote.