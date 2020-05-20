Actress Lilian Esoro advises fan to move on from her failed marriage with Ubi Franklin

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro has advised a female fan to move on after she queried her ex-husband Ubi Franklin over their failed marriage.

Esoro and music executive and businessman Franklin were married for just a year before they went their separate ways.

The actress has moved on from that failed marriage and recently advised a concerned fan to do likewise.

The fan had made a comment directed at Franklin saying;”Why did you leave this beautiful, woman? My God what a mistake.”

It didn’t take long before Esoro cautioned and advised the fan to back off their relationship.

“Oga madam move on already. We are happy the way we are! I’m in a better place okay. Thank you,” she replied.

Moses Anyanwu

