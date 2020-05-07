Actress Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Reports Of Her Upcoming Wedding To Dino Melaye

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has debunked the report that she is set to walk down the aisle with former senator, Dino Melaye.

Recall that a report has it that the divorced mother of two got engaged to Dino Melaye last year, and they are set to take their relationship to the next level.

Following the report, Iyabo Ojo released a video on her IG page were she rained curses on everyone who have taken money or eaten her food and still went behind her to back to spread rumors about her.

