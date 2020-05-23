Actress Destiny Etiko Shows Off Dancing Skills After Her Father’s Burial (Video)

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko was spotted in a video, dancing happily with her friends after the successful burial of her late father.

Yesterday, she shared a video on her Instagram page, showing the moment her late father’s corpse arrived their compound, amid tears and anguish from the loved ones he left behind.

Her friends, in a bid to cheer her up and ease her pain over the loss of her dad, encouraged her to join them in dancing.

The beautiful actress, while speaking about her father, recounted how he was always by her side, both in good and bad times.

She also recalled how he had encouraged her to never give up on her dreams. According to Destiny, her dad was her major motivation during the onset of her acting career.

Watch the beautiful actress dancing happily with her friends below;