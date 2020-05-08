Actress Dayo Amusa Ridicules An Aspiring Actress Who Reached Out To Her ‬

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has come under-fire on Instagram after she ridiculed a follower who reached out to her for help.

The follower told Dayo Amusa that she is an aspiring actress in need of help.

“Abeg ma’am me am an aspiring actress which to be one and need a helping hand”, she said.

However, Dayo Amusa rubbished the follower by tagging her as an unserious person, adding that she is a joker.

“Who will waste his / her time to help you when you have not helped yourself??? You have access to the internet, you have an IG page, No skit, Nothing to showcase your so called talent & u dey fine help..You a joker”, she wrote.

See their exchange below;