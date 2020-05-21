Actor, Kanayo Warns Ladies Against Throwing Expensive Wedding Parties (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has advised ladies against throwing expensive wedding parties as they plan to get married.

The thespian disclosed this in a TikTok video he shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Speaking in the clip, he alleged that expensive wedding parties do not guarantee a successful married life.

He also enjoined single ladies to save up for the rainy days.

According to him, saving would help the couple take proper care of their children when they finally arrive.

“Ladies, focus more on building a successful and peaceful marriage, rather than a lavish and expensive wedding party. I tell you what, from experience, expensive wedding parties do not guarantee you a successful married life. Save up, the children are coming” he said.

