A Man Once tried To Have S*x With Me – MC Galaxy Reveals (Video)

Controversial singer, MC Galaxy disclosed secrets about his personal life during an IG live session with his fans last night.

The popular singer cum comedian engaged his fans in a ‘truth or dare’ game on IG, and a fan asked if a guy has ever tried to have sex with him.

MC Galaxy responded in affirmative and quickly moved to make it clear that he refused and nothing happened.

The female fan, identified as Irene also asked him if he has ever had his butthole licked and MC Galaxy who appeared excited over the question, gave a ‘Yes’ answer to it.

Watch the video below;