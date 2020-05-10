BBNaija reality star, Omashola has got himself trending online after he made a sarcastic comment on what is expected of a good woman.

A good woman brings her mans phone when it rings & waits outside the house while he answers it – Omashola

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, 9th March, Omashola said that a good woman would bring her man’s phone while it is ringing then wait outside the house till he is done with the call.

“A good woman brings her mans phone when it rings, and waits outside the house while he answers it lol. Tag Good woman you know”, he tweeted.

