The Salt Lake City Man Threatens Protesters With Compound Bow. KSLTV says SLC police officers pulled the man from the mob, but his car was flipped over and set on fire.

“First, I got beat up when I yelled ‘All Lives Matter.’ Then I pulled out weapons and I got beat up some more,” said the man, who identified himself as Brandon McCormick. “The cops grabbed me and my car got totaled … I lost everything, coming down here to try to protect [officers] with what weapons I had … I back up the law enforcement. I know some cops are bad. I know some people are racists are bad.”

The man says $1,000 and his cellphone were left in his car while it was burned. He said claimed two “black African Americans… beat him through his window because [he] yelled, ‘All lives matter.'”

The protests were sparked after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Police officer Derek Chauvin planted his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. In video of the incident, Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin has been arrested on charges of murder in the third degree and manslaughter.

A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020