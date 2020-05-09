9ice Unveils Album Track List For “Tips of the Iceberg”

9ice celebrated his 40th birthday on Jan. 12, together with 20 years in the music industry in the year 2020. The artiste who has won several awards from Mtv mama award to Mobo and Headies to mention few of his credit.

To accomplish is 20+20 equal to 40 he is dropping EP “Tips of the Iceberg” with 11 tracks listed. If you’ve been glancing at his social media lately, then you’ve noticed he’s been throwing incredible music for his fans to enjoy.

When Olaitan MuchMusic (The Plugger) discussed the EP, 9ice stated “When I decided to do this album, I wanted to give my fans something different and special, given the times we’re in”. Don’t sleep on “Tips of the Iceberg,” check is out on all the digital platforms.

Digital Link: https://empire.ffm.to/iceberg1