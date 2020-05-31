90% Percent Of African Men Don’t See Women As Equals – Omashola

BBNaija reality star, Omashola Kola Obruoh fondly called Omashola has stated that most African men don’t see women as equal.

He added that they might say it but they actions prove otherwise.

“90% percent of African men don’t see women as equals , they might not say it , but you can tell from their actions.”, he tweeted.

See his post below:

His tweet has caused mixed reaction on the platform. One of his followers questioned him on whether Europeans see women as equals.

“Who told you that Europeans see women as equal? Read Aristotle Philosophy of education and marriage, Jean Jacque Rosseau on Philosophy of education, then you will find the answers for yourself”, the follower tweeted.

Who told you that Europeans see women as equal? Read Aristotle Philosophy of education and marriage, Jean Jacque Rosseau on Philosophy of education, then you will find the answers for yourself — @ekeneokolie (@ekeneokolie5) May 30, 2020