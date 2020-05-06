6ix9ine responds after Rich The Kid picked up the rapper’s baby in his blue Lamborghini

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds after Rich The Kid picked up the rapper’s baby mama, Sara Molina, in his blue Lamborghini.

Rich The Kid took to his Instagram page to uploaded a video of himself picking up Sara Molina, 6ix9ine’s baby mama, in his blue Lambo. How do you think his fiancée Tori Brixx feels about all this?

Although Rich didn’t say much about what was going on, 6ix9ine saw the video and commented on it, throwing some shade at his rival and at his baby moms.

“He rented her and the lambo for a couple hours,” he wrote in the comments.