389 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Nigeria

389 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, May, 27, 2019.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 256 cases were recorded in Lagos, 13 in Katsina, 23 in Edo, 22 in River, 14 Kano, 13 in Adamawa, 11 in Akwa Ibom, 11 in Kaduna, 7 in Kwara, 6 in Nasarawa, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Abia, 2 in Delta, 2 in Benue, 2 in Niger, 2 Kogi-2 in Oyo, 2 in Imo, 1 in Borno, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Anambra State.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 8733 cases of COVID-19. 2501 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 254 deaths have been recorded.