A taste of the Introduction to Trapfro album for my loyal Trapfro fans who love hip-hop. Bring you the first of its kind, an all-star studded trap anthem from South-South Nigeria.

The Singer features Erigga, Payper Corleone & Dr Barz .. The record is titled “You Don See Am” and it features Heavybars from the street amabassadors . Checkout this single and share your thoughts using the comment section below:

Enjoy and share. Album drops June 5Th