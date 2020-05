Wurld drives us to another potential dimension as he Gears more tension while we are anticipating his coming project dubbed “Afrosoul”.

Off the project, Wurld serves hot the semi-graded single titled “Wayo (Kpe Le Wu)” with song production credit to Kel P,Teflon & Zinc Fence. “Wayo” comes shortly after he dished out “Ghost Town,” both records are housed under the forthcoming “AfroSoul” EP which will be out in the coming days