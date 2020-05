Off Wurld’s Newly released EP ‘Afrosoul‘, Here a must listen to jam for all titled “National Anthem/Growing Wings”.

The song serves as the Track 1 single which features Massive energy Gyration and solid vocal rendition from Wurld.

He served a catchy dance-tune which empowers the mind, Body, and soul of the listener.

Check this out!

DOWNLOAD: WurlD - National Anthem/Growing Wings (4.8 MiB, 19 hits)