360hawt: Vector & Mastaa – Crossroads (EP)

Highly gifted rapper, Vector and ace music producer, Mastaa aka Masterkaft, have released their highly anticipated EP titled, “Crossroads.”

The new extended play houses 5 sublime tracks including collaborations with ace Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Neptune and the skilled DJ Magnum.

The “Crossroads” EP is a journey into something new, eclectic, rhythmic , and refreshingly different. Using a mix of English, Yoruba and pidgin, and a medley of sounds deliberately arranged to stun and delight at the same time, Vector and Mastaa introduce us to a tune that adopts signature from all kinds of African sound, fused it nicely with the rhythm and pace that’s unique to rap and created a revolution – Rapfrobeat.

The new sub-genre will definitely open the doors to a new wave of music and musicians. This body of work will entertain you, it’ll cause you to reflect, make your face blossom into a smile because the joy flowing through your ears will be too much to contain. Of course you’ll bop your head and if you let yourself go your feet will move to the rhythm of a sound that can only be described as distinct. This body of work is a deviation from the norm designed to captivate the sense. If rebellion was music, this would be it.

