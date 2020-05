Fire Department lead-man ‘Rudeboy’ unveils another motivational effort single which he titled “Woman”.

The catchy love single advises men about building a perfect relationship and the type of woman to confide in. The star singer and one half of the defunct duo brothers ‘Psquare’. ‘Rudeboy’ is consistently churning out steady hits.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Rudeboy - Woman (4.3 MiB, 13 hits)