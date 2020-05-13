Giving us music which resonates with our daily lives, ML from Namibia brings us a banger song titled Lockdown, to get us through these hard times and help us think of a better tomorrow.

She's due to release her 3rd studio album in June, featuring artists from the African continent such as OgtheFirst from Nigeria, Dj Crucial from South Africa and OgGorrilla from Angola. 'I'm ready to sell my music to Africa' says, ML.

