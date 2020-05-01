Mavin Records premieres a new educative single titled “Safe”, featuring the label Boss ‘Don Jazzy’ and ‘Falz’.

On this single, Don Jazzy & Falz educate the youth on how to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus by practicing social distancing and good hygiene. Also, both act accompanied the song with a strong message for the youth that should be against Corona and not your neighbour. Therefore we shouldn’t allow the Devil to use us against one another. We should withdraw from the act of stealing and hurt others in this Pandemic (Lockdown).