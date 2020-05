Highly gifted Nigerian rapper, Jesse Jagz has returned to the music scene as he dishes out his highly anticipated EP entitled, “Garba”

“Garba” the EP, consists of 5 solid tracks including collaborations with Anchorman and Mr Murph. Jesse Jagz had a lot of stories to tell on this new piece, from hometown – J-town down to family, women and money, he said it all.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.