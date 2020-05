Harrysong drops this comic but thought-provoking single; Audio Donation. This Afro-Reggae song addresses the different donations that have been flying around from various organizations and personnel towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Harrysong shares a crucial message about the funds donated to the Federal Government by Parastatals, Philanthropist and Organizations, and how the citizens are yet to see the impact of the donations which is likely to have been embezzlement.

