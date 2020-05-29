360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Omah Lay – Tonight

Dj Spinall premieres a brand new single titled “Tonight”.

The new single “Tonight” sees Dj Spinall on another diversify level as he showcases his level of production quality and features the Hottest New-Buzzing kid ‘Omah Lay’.

‘Omah Lay’ is slowing becoming a house-hold name as his style and music versatility is gradually putting him on the chart. A perfection was indeed created as Omah Lay delivered another smash for The Cap Music. Follow on Instagram: @Djspinall

 

Ghostavo 360

