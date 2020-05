DJ Big N – ‘Ife’ When Ur Big, You’re Big Abeg!

Mavin Records official disk jockey, DJ Big N is out with his first official single release of the year titled “Ife”, The song features Don Jazzy and Dr Dolor entertainment finest “Teni”.

‘Ife’ was produced by Don Jazzy, and it serves as Dj Big N’s latest studio effort as a follow up to his last year release “Ogologoma” which features Rema.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Big N - Ife ft. Don Jazzy & Teni (4.7 MiB, 42 hits)