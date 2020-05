Nigerian singer and comic sensation, Broda Shaggi has released a brand new single dubbed, “Okoto” featuring Zanku Records head honcho, Zlatan.

“Okoto” is one of the records housed under his forthcoming project, “Fine Boy Agbero Vol. 1” which will be released anytime from now.

The record was produced by serial hit-maker, Rexxie and it was engineered by renowned sound engineer, Swaps.

Listen below and let us know what you think.