360Hawt: 9ice – Tip of The Iceberg (Episode 1)

Alapomeji Ancestral Records head honcho, 9ice has finally released his highly anticipated mixtape, the 1st episode of the “Tip of the Iceberg.”

Before dishing out the complete mixtape, 9ice previously served one of the tracks on the project, “Oja Majemi” which features Olamide and Reminisce and it was met with good reviews from fans and critics.

Furthermore, The project consists of 11 tracks including collaborations with Olamide, Wande Coal and Baba Hafusa himself, Reminisce.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.

