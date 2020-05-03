In the midst of current global chaos and gross darkness, just like in the beginning when the earth was without form and void, and darkness hovered upon the face of the deep, we need a stirring of the Holy Spirit.

Tosin Oyelakin returns with a song which is a cry out for the Holy Spirit in a world that needs divine intervention. Even though she recorded this piece almost a year ago, the instruction to release it came only recently.

While Tosin and all her family were battling symptoms of COVID-19, the Holy Spirit instructed her that this is the right time for us all to cry out to God for an outpouring of His blessings and mercy by the power of the Holy Spirit.

Tosin says, “I had never needed the assurance of the presence of the Holy Spirit like I did while walking through the valley of the shadow of death. There is nothing else for us to do but to fall on our knees and surrender to Him, not just for now, but for all eternity.”

Our hearts and souls long after You sweet Holy Spirit. Hear the cry of our hearts LORD!

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭64:1-2‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

“Oh, that You would rend the heavens! That You would come down! That the mountains might shake at Your presence— As fire burns brushwood, As fire causes water to boil— To make Your name known to Your adversaries, That the nations may tremble at Your presence!”

Written by: Tosin Oyelakin and Sunday Makinde [@pas41makind]

Produced by: Ebenezer Iriemi

Recorded and Mastered in Kent, the U.K. by Dave Cherry of Andromeda Studios.

DOWNLOAD: Tosin Oyelakin - Holy Spirit (4.3 MiB, 13 hits)

LYRICS: Holy Spirit By Tosin Oyelakin Holy Spirit yeah Please rend down the heavens Holy Spirit yeah Please rend down the heavens Let Your blessings Shower on me Your rain of mercy yeah Fall on me Holy Spirit, Spirit of truth Holy Spirit, Spirit of Grace I need You, I Need You Only You can satisfy this longing in my soul Holy Spirit, make away Holy Spirit Please rend down the heavens Holy Spirit Please rend down the heavens Let Your blessings Shower on me Your rain of mercy Fall on me Let Your blessing Shower on me Your rain of mercy Fall on me As we wait, We wait on You As we pray We long for You Come and fill our hearts with You As we worship at Your feet Only You can satisfy this longing in our souls Holy Spirit, make away Holy Spirit Please rend down the heavens Holy Spirit Please rend down the heavens Let Your blessings Shower on me Your rain of mercy Fall on me Let Your blessings Shower on me Your rain of mercy Fall on me Let Your blessings Shower on me Your rain of mercy Fall on me I need You, I Need You I want more of You More of You Only You can satisfy Only You can fill my soul Holy Spirit, make away BIO: Tosin Oyelakin is a UK based Worship Leader and Singer/Songwriter who has been singing in church since about the age of seven, first in her church choir in her country of birth Nigeria and today in the UK where she now lives. Tosin’s mandate is to bring to all who come in contact with her and her ministry, the pure and undiluted love of Christ through her music and inspiring words of wisdom. In February 2016 Tosin released her debut 3 track EP, ‘You’re Precious’, which is a combination of contemporary gospel sounds and deeply inspirational words, that seek to bring comfort and healing to all those who are in need of it. In 2018, Tosin released her full 15 track album titled “My Offering, My Everything” of songs solidly based on the scriptures. The songs themselves are in an eclectic mix of genres/styles ranging from upbeat rock praise songs to worshipful, inspirational, dance, RnB, and Afrobeat songs. There is definitely something in there for everyone regardless of their taste in music. The album has birthed so many testimonies in many countries of lives being touched, blessed, and inspired to worship God in spirit and truth. The album also contains Tosin’s previously released hit singles like Amazing Grace, Thankful the Remix, Love Is, Thankful, etc. She has since released a few singles and is now ready to bless the world with her latest, Holy Spirit. Tosin is a physiotherapist by profession, married, and blessed with beautiful children.