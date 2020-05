Terri rolled out with a new release as he finally dishes out his long-anticipated project “Afro Series“. The project houses seven solid tracks with his newly released stand-out track “Ojoro” which is also off the project.

The Star singer has been on the rise and putting-in much studio works to meet his fans demand. The album production credit goes to Sarz, Killertunes, IamBeatz, Tuzi, and Blaise Beat.