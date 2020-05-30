Jhybo has released a 6 track EP called ‘Third Born‘, an up, close & personal body of work, peppered with realness and an insight into his life over recent years.

Stand out tracks are 1. Third Born, 2. Diamond ( Tara) feat. Madrina aka Cynthia Morgan and 3. We Gather Dey, heartfelt songs that we trust you will love.

The EP release comes exactly a year after the ‘Jibola Jasper’ EP, and is a another great mix of Afro beats, dance hall and hip hop.

Producers – Teejayrito, Bahdman Clarke & Hiklaz.

Mix & Master – Bahdman Clarke, Hiklaz & Spyritmyx

Saxophone – Sammyjazzreed

Artwork Design – Themithorpe

Creative Design – Senga K Design

Buy/Stream On iTunes

