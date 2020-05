As Promised! Drake shares the 14 Tracks solid project which he titled “Dark Lane Demo Tapes“.

The project includes the recently-released hit “Toosie Slide” as well a couple of other songs he’s put out in the last few months, including “Oprah’s Bank Account,” “Desires,” “When To Say When,” and “Chicago Freestyle.” The project has features from Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek, and Chris Brown.

Stream and Enjoy!