Mavin Records premieres a brand new project “Gemini” The Ep, by Clinton and Blair Roberts, officially and popularly known as DNA.

The super-talented and identical twin brothers decided to dish out a four (4) track body of work which they titled “Gemini”, The Ep.

‘Gemini’ the project is a collective and studio hard work reenforcement made by the duo brothers as they delivered well as expected. The four tracks listed “Arabanko”, “Kayama”, “Monalisa” and “Wanted More”.

The single “Arabanko” reminds the listener about the body shake and jolly which should be practice after lockdown, While ‘Kayama’ a solid love single which the duo artiste professes their love for the diva.

“Monalisa” a slow wine single which verse creates more seemless love dream and heartdesires. The last track “Wanting More” covers more from getting less to wanting more life. This new body of work proves a more juicy release awaits us.

Stream and Enjoy!