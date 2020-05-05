One of Nigeria fast rising rapper/artiste, ClassicFredrick has come through with his first body of work for the year 2020 and he titles this, “20Fredrick“.
20Fredrick consists of 6 mind-blowing tracks as ClassicFredrick showcased his versatility on every aspect. It is one project that will blow your mind away. Cop Below:
TRACKLIST
Better Life – DOWNLOAD MP3
Pray for Me (ft. Shaddy Racks) – DOWNLOAD MP3
Fake Love – DOWNLOAD MP3
Real OGs – DOWNLOAD MP3
Show Me The Way – DOWNLOAD MP3
Why – DOWNLOAD MP3