360Downloads: ClassicFredrick – 20Fredrick (The EP)

One of Nigeria fast rising rapper/artiste, ClassicFredrick has come through with his first body of work for the year 2020 and he titles this, “20Fredrick“.

20Fredrick consists of 6 mind-blowing tracks as ClassicFredrick showcased his versatility on every aspect. It is one project that will blow your mind away.  Cop Below:

TRACKLIST

Better Life – DOWNLOAD MP3

Pray for Me (ft. Shaddy Racks) – DOWNLOAD MP3

Fake Love – DOWNLOAD MP3

Real OGs – DOWNLOAD MP3

Show Me The Way – DOWNLOAD MP3

Why – DOWNLOAD MP3

Tags:20FredrickClassicFredrick
