338 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Nigeria – 177 In Lagos And 64 In Kano

338 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC, 177 cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 21 in FCT, 16 in Rivers, 14-in Plateau, 11 in Oyo, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Jigawa, 4 in Kaduna, 3 in Abia, 3 in Bauchi, 3 in Borno, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Akwa Ibom, 2 in Delta, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Kebbi, and 1 in Sokoto State.

In total, Nigeria has 5959 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1594 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 182 deaths have been recorded.