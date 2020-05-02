2Baba’s Wife, Annie Idibia Shares Video Of Their Daughter Singing “Duduke”

Annie Idibia has taken to her social media page to share a lovely video of her second daughter, Olivia singing Simi’s ‘Duduke’ song with passion.

The dotting mother made it know via her caption that Olivia’s best song at the moment is Duduke. She loves the song so much and she decided to jump on the ‘Duduke challenge’ by singing the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the video via her official Instagram page, Annie wrote:

“So my lil princess just tried @symplysimi #dudukechallenge #duduke

She loves the song sooo much … #oliviaIdibia”.

Watch the video below: