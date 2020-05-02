2Baba’s Babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye Welcomes A Baby Girl With Her Husband

Legendary Nigerian singer, 2Baba’s first baby mama, Sunmbo Adeoye and her husband, pastor David Adeoye have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple who already have a son together, announced the birth of their daughter yesterday, May 12th.

Pastor David also said that due to the social distancing, naming ceremony and greetings would not be as it used to be.

Read his post below…

“REJOICE WITH US

Our Princess is here. We return all glory and honour to God. My beautiful wife and our new Princess are doing great. The Lord will complete what He has began in your life in Jesus matchless name.

Due to the government’s policy of social distancing, naming ceremony and all greetings will not be as we know it. Thank you for your Prayers and Love over the years. .

You are Great!”



Sunmbo has two sons, Nino and Zion for 2Baba.



She got married to pastor David in 2013 and they now have two kids together.

Congrats to the couple.