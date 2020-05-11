248 New Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria, 81 In Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that a total of 248 new cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in different states in the country.

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows; 81-Lagos, 35-Jigawa, 26-Borno, 26-Kano, 20-Bauchi, 13-FCT, 12-Edo, 10-Sokoto, 7-Zamfara, 4-Kwara, 4-Kebbi, 2-Gombe, 2-Taraba, 2-Ogun, 2-Ekiti, 1-Osun, 1-Bayelsa.

The NCDC also rectified an error it made in its announcement on Saturday May 9. According to the health agency, FCT recorded 13 discharged cases and 2 deaths on May 9, 2020 and not 32 discharge cases as earlier announced.

As at Sunday May 10, Nigeria has a total of 4399 cases of Coronavirus. 778 patients have been discharged and 143 have been recorded.