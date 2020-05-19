216 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria as confirmed cases rise to 6175

Two Hundred and Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, May 18.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 74 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 33 in Kano, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kano, 13 in Edo, 10 in Zamfara, 8 each in Ogun and Gombe, 7 each in Bauchi and Kwara, 4 in the FCT, 3 each in Kaduna and Enugu and 2 in Rivers.

The total number of cases now stands at 6175. The number of discharged patients stands at 1644 while number of confirmed deaths is 194.

