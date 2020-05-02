‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ producer opts for Drive-In Cinema release



In a bid to revive the industry amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Nollywood film exhibitors have brought back the drive-in cinema experience.

Over the past few weeks, exhibitors have recorded a handful of successful drive-in cinema screenings and this success may have influenced the decision to premiere ‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ via this medium.

According to its producers, ‘2 Weeks in Lagos’ will allow for a drive-in cinema experience for its first-ever public screening. The film premiere will screen at the Abuja Central Park on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Kathryn Fasegha directed film had its March 27 release date postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.